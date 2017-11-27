‘Road rage’ shooting in Delhi’s Okhla turns out to be trial run before contract killing

A 33-year-old criminal, with over two dozen criminal cases against him, was arrested near south Delhi’s Moolchand metro station in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Interrogation of the suspect, Mannan, revealed that he had shot at and injured a man, Mohd Zaki, near Okhla Sabzi Mandi last Thursday, said Romil Baaniya, DCP (south-east).

Police had initially suspected the shooting to be a case of road rage, but it turned out to be a prelude to a contract killing, allegedly at the behest of the victim’s wife, said the officer.

Explaining the relationship between Mannan and Zaki, the officer said that the duo had turned good friends during their stay in Tihar Jail. After being released from the jail, Mannan continued to visit Zaki’s home.

It was during those visits that Mannan became friends with Zaki’s wife, said the DCP. But Zaki’s wife allegedly wanted to marry a man named Mujibbudin and move to Dubai with him, said the officer. He also said that she decided to get rid of her husband to marry Mujibuddin.

In order to implement her plan, she first instigated Mannan against his friend before offering him a contract of Rs 5 lakh if he got rid of her husband. She allegedly paid him Rs 50,000 in advance.

“But Mannan did not entirely trust Zaki’s wife of paying him the entire amount after the murder. So, he decided to first shoot Zaki in his thigh, prove his murderous intent and collect the entire Rs 5 lakh payment before actually killing the target,” said the DCP.

Mannan managed to shoot and injure Zaki and pass it off as a road rage, but was caught before he could actually execute the contract killing, said the officer.

He was arrested around 2 am on Monday after police received a tip-off that he would be arriving near Moolchand Metro station. Police set up barricades and waited for him to arrive.

But Mannan allegedly rammed the barricades with his motorcycle and tried to get away. When that failed, he tried to take a U-turn, but another police team ensured trapped him.

“Finding himself surrounded, Mannan finally pulled out a pistol and shoot at the police team, but he was overpowered before he could open fire,” said the DCP.