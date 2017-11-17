Rohini court murder: Delhi cops arrest 3 more, claim shooter got the wrong target

Claiming to have solved the point-blank shooting of a 31-year-old undertrail inside Rohini Courts earlier this week, Delhi Police on Friday said they have arrested three more people in connection with the case. While the police will issue a statement later in the day, sources in the department revealed that it could have been a case of contract killing gone wrong.

Vinod, a Mangolpuri resident, who was produced before the court in a cheating case registered in 2010, was shot dead on the Rohini Court premises on Monday. The shooter, Abdul Khan, who managed to smuggle in a gun despite security, was arrested from the spot. He had told the police that he was hired to execute the murder.

The latest arrests take the total number to four. The name of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, whom Abdul Khan considers to be his mentor, has also cropped up in the investigation.

While the motive behind Vinod ’s murder was not specified by DCP Rohini Rishi Pal, police sources said it could be a case of mistaken identity as Khan was tasked to eliminate one of Bawana’s rivals who was also to appear in the court on Monday.

In a separate development, Rohini police has also arrested Yudhvir, alias Kala Pandit, who was wanted in four recent cases of shoot-outs in Rohini. Three fire arms and five cartridges recovered from him.