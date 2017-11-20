Rohini scheme hopefuls who bought property elsewhere will get plots

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to allot plots to applicants of its 1981 residential scheme who had bought any property in the national capital after the last date of submission of applications.

The decision was taken at a board meeting held on Monday chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who is also the chairman of the DDA. The scheme, launched in February 1981, was closed on April 25, 1986.

It has been mired in controversy since the beginning and got exceptionally delayed for different reasons with about 14,000 allottees still waiting to get the possession.

Nearly 82,000 people had applied for plots under the scheme.

A press statement issued by the land owning agency said Monday’s decision has been approved in ‘view of principal of natural justice’.

“A time-frame of five years could not be adhered to and in view of principle of natural justice, any of the registrants, who had purchased any property after five years from the date of closing of the scheme would not be debarred from allotment of plot, irrespective of the size and nature of the plot/flat acquired in his/her name or dependents,” said the statement.

JP Agrawal, principal commissioner, land and housing change in condition will benefit around 700 applicants.

But applicants who voluntarily withdrew from the scheme would not be entitled for the allotment, said the DDA.

“The relaxation of rules would be given retrospective effect to cover cancelled cases in the past. However, these cases would be considered for allotment of plot in a developing sector through a draw of lots at current pre-determined rates (PDR),” said the official.

He said all the pending show cause notices would be withdrawn and original applicants or their legatee would be considered for handing over possession. “Their claim would be ensured through biometric impression matching with their Aadhar number linked biometrics,” the official said.

Rahul Gupta, an allotee, who had filed a petition against the DDA, said the decision would lead to corruption and injustice to those who had withdrawn from the scheme because of this condition—owning a property.