Rohini scheme plots likely to be allotted in March 2018

Over 14,000 applicants of the 1981 residential scheme in Rohini are likely to get their flats by March next year, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said on Wednesday.

Officials said DDA would complete all civic development works in the scheme by December-end before starting the process of allotment.

“Our target is to complete all development work in the 1981 Rohini residential scheme by end of December. We would then issue allotment-cum-demand letters to the 14,352 allottees within the first quarter of the next year (2018),” principal commissioner (housing) DDA JP Agarwal said.

“Basic infrastructure, such as sewage, water, electricity and roads is still to reach these sectors. According to DDA officials, the development work is being done and it is expected to get completed by March next year,” a DDA official said.

DDA launched the scheme in 1981 for all economic categories in the area spread over 2,497 hectare with an aim to accommodate 8.5 lakh people. In 1981, the scheme offered 1,17,000 plots for which 82,384 people had applied. Of the 82,384 applications, 80,587 applicants were eligible. Some 24,461 applicants got MIG plots, 37,665 got LIG and 18,461 got Janta category plots.

But the applicants have since been waiting for their plots; many applicants have even died.

In fact, the DDA allotted 25,000 plots in 2015 after the Supreme Court’s intervention. According to the DDA, 10,289 plots were allotted in 1982, another 10,103 were allotted in 1983, nine plots were allotted in 2001 and another 750 in 2014.

The proposed scheme comprises plotted, group housing, and other community facilities in Rohini’s sectors 34, 35, 36, 37, and 38. The plot sizes range from 36 sqm to 90 sqm.

Explaining the delay, the agency said in a statement that the scheme was delayed after 1991 on account of various litigations filed by land owner and applicants in the Delhi high court and the Supreme Court.

“The demand-cum-allotment letters of 14,352 allottees are yet to be issued due to delay in development of land, which is likely to be completed shortly,” the statement said.