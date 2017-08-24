Safety officer working on NH-24 expansion mowed down by Fortuner in east Delhi

In an accident that highlighted the unsafe working conditions on the NH-24 expansion project in east Delhi, a safety officer was killed and two other workers injured after being rammed by an allegedly speeding Toyota Fortuner in the early hours of Thursday.

The impact of the hit was such that the safety officer, 27-year-old Jasveer Singh, first lost a leg before falling on the Fortuner’s bonnet. The car driver, however, did not choose to stop and drove a further 50 metres before swerving the SUV to throw off the victim before speeding away.

“Everything happened so quickly that I could not note down the Fortuner’s registration number. There was dust all around,” said Keshav, a worker who survived the accident with a few injuries.

Through Thursday, the local police remained clueless about the white Fortuner involved in the accident.

“We searched the stretch of the road for any CCTV footage, but failed. There are CCTV cameras installed, but they are not working because of the construction work going on for the expansion of the NH-24,” police said.

The accident occurred at about 1.45am on Thursday on NH-24 near Mayur Vihar Phase-2. Singh, Keshav, Deepak and a driver Sachin had been tasked with putting up safety boards along the road where expansion work is going on.

Massive construction work is on at NH-24 from Sarai Kale Khan up to UP Gate for the expansion of the arterial road and the building of Meerut Expressway.

These men, hired by a construction company, had been moving around in a van to place the safety boards wherever required. The accident occurred when Singh, Keshav and Deepak got off the van to place the boards.

“Singh was instructing us on how to go about the work. Our safety blinker lights were on. The van’s parking lights were on. But a white Fortuner still managed to hit the van before ramming us,” said Keshav.

The worst hit was Singh whose left leg was immediately cut off as he was flung a few feet in the air before landing on the car’s bonnet. As the Fortuner drove on with Singh’s body, Keshav and Deepak lay injured.

Sachin, the sole unharmed man, called the police control room after which a PCR team reached the accident spot. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where Singh was declared brought dead. The other two men are out of danger, said police.

A case of causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving and causing hurt by a negligent act has been registered against the unidentified driver. “It is a case of hit-and-run. We are yet to get a clue in this case,” said Omvir Singh, DCP (East).