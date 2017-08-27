SDMC plans greenery, walkways and sculptures beneath flyovers on way to Delhi airport

The next time you go to Delhi Airport via Outer Ring Road, chances are high you will be greeted by interesting sculptures, depicting the diverse culture of India, at vacant spaces below flyovers.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has launched an initiative to improve the aesthetics of open spaces under flyovers leading to the airport. In phase I of the project, five flyways - Nehru Place, Kalkaji, Savitri Intersection, Africa Avenue (near outer Ring Road) and Dwarka flyover - have been selected.

The beautification drive will start next week. It includes greenery, walkways, benches and sculptures.

“The themes of the sculptures are based on the relevance of the place. For example, at Nehru Place, a hub of I-T peripherals, we have decided to install a ‘Make in India’ lion, the logo of the Centre’s manufacturing campaign,” said a senior SDMC official.

Below the Kalkaji Flyover (near Kalka Mandir), plans are to install sculptures representing dances of India such as Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam, said Kamaljeet Sehrawat, mayor, South MCD.

“The sculptures would be made of fibre and professional sculptors have been hired. Colourful lights will be installed all over the place,” said Sehrawat.

After phase I, five more flyovers - Sarai Kale Khan, Mayapuri, Tilak Nagar (Shivaji Marg), Raja Garden (Ring Road) and Bijwasan Flyover - will be beautified. The project will be completed by October end.

Two months ago, the agency had redeveloped places under flyovers at Lajpat Nagar and Andrews Ganj. It took the agency eight days to clear the rubble under the Andrews Ganj flyover and transformed it into a well-lit space with sculptures depicting yoga postures.

According to SDMC officials, people are visiting these spots in the evenings to spend time. Bur with increasing footfall, incidents of vandalism are being reported as people tried to damage the sculptures.

“This has not discouraged us to continue with our beautification drive. But we appeal to people not to hurt public property. For the safety of these structures, we have been installing doors and deploying guards,” said official.