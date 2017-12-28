Set deadlines to implement comprehensive plan to fight pollution, Centre tells Delhi

The Union ministry of environment has asked Delhi and other NCR states to submit their suggestions on the deadlines by which they can enforce various measures stated in the Comprehensive Action Plan to fight pollution.

The Comprehensive Action Plan aims to cut down pollution levels in Delhi-NCR by around 70% by introducing various measures. Each measure has to be enforced within a specific deadline mentioned in the plan.

Recently, the Supreme Court had directed the Union environment ministry to notify the Comprehensive Action Plan. A meeting in this regard was held by the environment secretary with various stakeholders and the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Thursday.

“The meeting was fruitful and we are hoping the ministry notifies the rules soon.The government agencies have been asked to submit if they want some minor changes in the deadlines within a week. The ministry will take a final call after that,” said Sunita Narain, member of EPCA.

Various long-term and medium-term measures — such as introducing battery-operated vehicles in targeted segments of two-wheelers, three-wheelers and buses, augmenting capacity of Metro and increasing the bus fleet to around 10,000 in Delhi — have been mentioned in the plan.

According to the plan, the city’s transport department and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are the agencies responsible when it comes to augmenting the bus fleet.

Apart from the segment on buses, the plan focuses on 13 key pollution sources as identified by an IIT-Kanpur study and lists a series of short, medium and long-term measures. This is unlike the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which focuses on tackling only emergency levels of pollution.

The EPCA had earlier submitted the report in March. Subsequently, the Apex court had asked it to resubmit it after including clear timelines for implementation of the proposed measures.

“The Delhi government must ensure total compliance December 2018 and have a total fleet of at least 10,000 buses,” the report said.

The AAP government recently initiated the process to procure 2,000 CNG buses (1,000 for DTC and 1,000 for the cluster scheme) by next year. New buses have not been added to the fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) since 2010.

Currently, the DTC has a fleet of 3,944 buses while the Delhi Integrated Multimodal Transit System (DIMTS) runs 1,634 buses under the cluster scheme, as per the transport department statistics.