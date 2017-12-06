Shahdara multiple murders: Delhi cops solve case, say the motive was robbery

Nearly two months after five persons, including four women of a family, were found murdered inside a huge ancestral property in east Delhi’s Shahdara, the police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the murder mystery.

The Delhi Police’s crime branch, which was simultaneously probing the murders, said they have arrested five persons and claimed that robbery was the motive behind the killings.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), Alok Kumar, said that prima facie the role of Rakesh, the haveli’s security guard, too has emerged in the crime. Rakesh was among the five persons found dead on the morning of October 7.

The other victims included 82-year-old Urmila Jindal and her three daughters, Sangeeta, Nupur and Anjali. This family of four was among 40 members of a family occupying the huge haveli.

The alleged motive is in sharp contrast to the local police’s initial suspicion that the killings could be due to a possible property dispute. Despite the fact that the room in which the murdered women were living was found ransacked, the police had then ruled out robbery as a motive.

“We arrested all five suspects early on Wednesday based on a tip-off. They are all being questioned and further details will he shared soon,” said the Joint CP.

A press conference is scheduled for 3pm on Wednesday.

The officer did not disclose the identity of the arrested suspects. He was unclear in his response when asked if any of the suspects was a relative of the murdered guard, but said it was “likely” that all five were known to him.