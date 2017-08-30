Shootout in Rohini: Abduction bid foiled, two kidnappers arrested

A kidnapping bid was foiled in Rohini on Tuesday night as a businessman was rescued within an hour of the incident.

The incident, which took place around midnight, saw two of the kidnappers being arrested after a shoot out with a police team.

“The kidnapped businessman was rescued safely with his car within an hour of the incident. One of the armed kidnappers tried to fire at the police party. The police party retaliated and one of the kidnappers got injured,” Rishi Pal, DCP Rohini district, said.

According to him, the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

More details are awaited.

This is not the first time alert cops foiled kidnapping bids in the city. In May last year, it took an hour-long chase in North Delhi for two Delhi police constables to foil the kidnapping of a young woman.

The policemen chased the abductors’ car for 5km, before they were finally apprehended and the woman was rescued.