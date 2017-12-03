Sisodia writes to Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi for ‘unbiased survey’ on education in Delhi

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday challenged BJP president Amit Shah and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi to appoint an unbiased survey agency and compare the work their parties had done for schools in any state they had been in power for over 10-15 years with the work the AAP has accomplished in Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and the leader of opposition, Vijendra Gupta of the BJP, had on separate occasions questioned the AAP’s claims of reforms in education.

Maken had alleged the AAP government had failed to spend the education budget in the past two years, because of which almost Rs 2,000 crore had lapsed. Gupta had reiterated his stance on how the number of students enrolled in government schools and the pass percentages for board exams had declined under the AAP regime.

Sisodia wrote to the BJP chief, “...your party has been in power in Delhi’s municipalities for the past 15 years approximately. Delhi’s MCD run schools have around 9 lakh students. Here also, get an unbiased survey agency to check how much work your party has done in the past 15 years, and compare it to the work the AAP has done in Delhi government schools over the past 2.5 years.”

Sisodia had issued similar challenges to the Opposition earlier this week.

“All the parties should take ‘education reforms’ as a challenge at national level. That is what I have written to their national leaders. I hope they would respond and decide one state each. I assume three state governments run three parties- AAP, BJP and Congress- come ahead to reform government schools, it would be great for the people of all states,” he told Hindustan Times, when asked about why he had escalated the issue to national leaders.

Reacting to the letter, Gupta said this indicated that the government had nothing in education sector. “Instead of presenting facts, they are talking in the air. I made allegations on the basis of data provided by their education department. The issue is being politicized” the BJP leader said.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said the facts counter the claim of the government and Sisodia must explain it.

“If the government is doing well, why are students leaving. In the last three years, 2.5 lakh students have left to get admission in private schools. During the Congress rule in Delhi, the number was increasing. If the parents and students are happy what is the explanation for dropout rates,” she said.