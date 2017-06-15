Smoke in Delhi Metro compartment triggers panic at Laxmi Nagar station

Panic gripped passengers at Laxmi Nagar Metro station on Thursday evening after a short-circuit in the air-conditioning vent of the women coach of a train.

The incident took place around 6:30 when the train had stopped at Laxmi Nagar station.

Priyanshu Gupta‏, who boarded the train at Mandi House on his way to Nirman Vihar, said, “As soon as the train stopped at Laxmi Nagar, we heard women passengers screaming on seeing smoke in the compartment,” he said.

A senior Delhi Metro official said there was little smoke but “nothing serious”.

Fire in delhi metro laxminagar station. — Rohit Jha (@jha87rohit) June 15, 2017

“The passengers were shifted to other compartments as a precautionary measure,” the official said.

The incident comes two days Metro services were delayed by around three hours due to snag on the Blue Line (Dwarka 21-Noida City Centre/Vaishali) after a bird hit the overhead wires triggering a short-circuit near Indraprastha station.

The busiest and one of the longest, the Blue Line is the most snag-prone line of the Delhi Metro.