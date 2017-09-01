Smuggling racket running from post office busted, customs inspector held

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a smuggling racket running out of foreign post office and arrested five persons, including a customs inspector.

At least 28 kg gold worth Rs8.5 crore and steroids worth Rs5 crore have been recovered. The DRI has also recovered Rs24 lakh cash and other incriminating documents.

“We had the information that large scale smuggling is taking place from foreign post office. Raids were conducted for three days and goods worth Rs15 crore have been seized,” said a DRI official.

Evidence collected by the DRI indicates that parcels originated from Thailand, Dubai, Turkey, Indonesia and Hong Kong, suggesting an international syndicate.

“The syndicate includes large number of people, who were bringing prohibited goods like steroids, gold, electronic items, food supplements, saffron and cigarettes. They also had a nexus with government officials,” the official said.

The DRI found gold in different forms concealed in undergarments, transformer, fancy dresses and vanity boxes. The parcels were misdeclared as toys, t-shirts, bags and belts.

“Some parcels had the address of government flats in Lodhi Estate, where secretary-level officers live. Now, we will check whether someone from there was accepting this or smugglers were giving fictitious address,” the official added.

The investigation also revealed that from the foreign post office, the parcels were sent to the local post office and the post man used to deliver the packet to the smuggler.

The DRI expects to make more arrests in the coming days.