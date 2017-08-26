Snag in cargo plane shuts Delhi airport runway for over half an hour

Leakage of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) created scare at the Delhi airport on Saturday evening and led to the closure of one of the three runways for over half an hour.

Initially everyone was puzzled as at the same time, something foreign particle hit a pole at the boundary wall of airport, triggering the intrusion alarm around 4:30 pm. The periphery intrusion detection system (PIDS) has been installed on the airport’s boundary.

“A team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was immediately rushed to check the area. Investigation revealed that it appeared that a cargo flight was getting ready for take-off to Kabul. During the process, part of the second engine on the right side had separated,” said an airport source.

After the incident, the flight returned to bay with six crew members. Runway 11/29, which is the largest of the three runways, was closed from 4:45pm to 5:20 pm.

Further investigation revealed that a section separator (circular in shape) came off the engine and speedily rolled away towards perimeter wall, which is approximately 300 metres away.

After knocking down a perimeter electric pole, it hit the perimeter wall, causing slight damage to it. As the part also hit the left wing of the aircraft, fuel started leaking.

The flight had a consignment of tobacco. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control any damage. The flight was brought back and parked at the bay and fuel leakage stopped.