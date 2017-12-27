South civic body seals 30 shops in Delhi’s Chhattarpur

The officials of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) sealed 30 shops, eateries, marble units, offices and other commercial establishments on Wednesday for ‘misusing agricultural land for commercial use’ as part of its ongoing sealing drive overseen by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee in Chhattarpur.

A team of municipal officials assisted by Delhi Police and a company of paramilitary forces reached the Chhattarpur Bhati Road, known for marble trading units at 12 noon.

The shopkeepers who had expected the crackdown lay on the street in a bid to prevent the officials from sealing their business units.

A group of irked shopkeepers even surrounded KJ Rao, a member of the three-member monitoring committee, pleading him to not seal their shops. Some of the shopkeepers turned emotional and could not hold back their tears while asking for 10 days time to submit their reply.

However, the drive continued and SDMC took the help of police to disperse the shop owners. “All the three the members were present for some time. Of the 30 shops sealed, most were marble trading showrooms,” said the SDMC official.

The shop owners alleged that the municipal corporation sealed the shops without serving prior notices.The monitoring committee members clarified that as per section 345 A of Delhi Municipal Act, they are not supposed to serve notice for the sealing drive.

“Notice is served only when a demolition drive is carried,” said an SDMC official. After the formation of the committee, a circular was issued in 2006-07 stating that the monitoring committee will not serve any sealing notice before carrying any drive, the official added.

Vinod Mittal, a shop owner, said, “We have all the papers issued from the municipal corporation, still the agency is sealing our properties which is unjustified. Also, these shops were constructed two decades back, why were the civic agency and monitoring committee sitting silent since then.”

“Ideally, the municipal authorities should have taken action against the villagers who had constructed these shops illegally and sold them to others,” said Mittal.

The civic agency during the sealing drive, however, did not seal motels that have got all the required approvals from the municipal corporation. “The Chhattarpur Bhati Road has been notified as National Highway and motels are allowed on them as per norms,” said an official.