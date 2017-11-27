South Delhi civic body gives trees a ‘face’ to end garbage dumping, spitting

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation is using art to give trees a face and make people sensitive towards city’s green cover.

The civic agency has used wood to make faces on six trees at Jangpura. “While the pollution level is soaring high in city, it is important to understand the relevance of trees and that their survival is important to bring down the pollution,” an SDMC official said.

Animal figures made of fibre or wood have also been put up at some trees to evoke a connection.

“Now, we plan to make such faces on trees at public places, especially markets areas such as Defence Colony,” said Alok Kumar, horticulture director, SDMC.

Other prominent markets chosen for this project are Greater Kailash, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas and Munirka. “People generally have the habit of dumping garbage, spitting and even peeing around the trees. The initiative will demotivate them from doing this. They will understand that trees have life and they should be treated well,” he said.

The drive also aims to increase curiosity among kids about trees. “It might prompt them to ask questions such as why these trees are important and how they contribute in keeping our environment clean,” Kumar said.

The agency also plans to keep bird food and water around these trees to attract birds.