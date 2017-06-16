Speeding car kills IAS officer’s mother in hit-and-run at high-security Chanakyapuri

A speeding car allegedly mowed down a 76-year-old woman, mother of a senior IAS officer in Delhi’s high-profile zone Chanakyapuri on Thursday evening.

Nirmal Devi, reportedly stepped out of her house for an evening walk around 6 pm when the car hit her while taking a turn on Madhu Limaye Marg hit her. The driver fled the spot as Devi fell to the ground.

Some kids, who were playing in the area, saw Devi bleeding and went to her house to inform her son, Arun Baroka, who is currently posted as joint secretary in the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He then rushed Devi to Primus Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. He also informed police about the accident.

The police have registered a case in the matter and have begun investigations. “There are no eyewitnesses in the case. The driver fled after crushing Devi. We are trying to access the CCTV footage of the area to find some clues,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that so far they have just been able to find out that it was a white WagonR that mowed down Devi. There is, however, no information about the driver.

“We have not come across any eyewitness but found out that a white WagonR was seen speeding in the area. We were told that the man was driving at high speed trying to overtake other vehicles and even scratched one of them in the process,” a police officer said. “Since there are no street vendors or auto stands in the area it becomes difficult to find someone who may have witnessed the accident,” he said.

A few days back, a 24-year-old web designer died on his birthday after his scooter was hit by a speeding cab outside Embassy of Hungary on Niti Marg.