Speeding car mows down man in Delhi’s Mukundpur, locals set car on fire

A 38-year-old man was killed on Saturday evening after being hit by a car on the Outer Ring Road near Mukundpur Chowk on Saturday evening.

Police identified the victim as one Sanjeev Singh, who worked as a labourer. The accused driver, Ashok Kumar, was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident and has been arrested. Kumar tried to flee from the spot after the mishap but was chased and nabbed by passersby, who thrashed him before setting his car on fire, said the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Aslam Khan said the accident took place around 8.30pm on Saturday.

“Singh was trying to cross the road when Kumar, who was coming from Burari and heading towards Mukundpur at a high speed, hit Singh. The victim was flung in the air and received several injuries. Kumar, however, did not stop and kept on driving,” said Khan.

However, two men on a motorcycle who were passing through the area chased Kumar. A few metres ahead of the mishap spot, they overtook him . Locals passing by the area helped the duo nab Kumar.

Kumar was then thrashed by the public and they set his car on fire on the busy road. The police was also informed and a team immediately rushed to the spot. “We took Singh to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The crowd handed over the accused to us. He appeared to be drunk and later a medical examination confirmed that he had consumed alcohol,” added Khan.

A case was registered at the Jahangirpuri police station and Ashok Kumar was arrested. He works for a private company.

The victim Singh is a resident of Jahangirpuri, added the police.

Khan added that they have also registered a separate case of arson against the mob for burning the car but said no one from the crowd, including the guys who chased and helped nab Kumar, had been identified yet.

Locals told police that vehicles often ply at high speed near the accident site and there is no proper infrastructure for pedestrians who have to risk their lives to cross the road