St Stephen’s G-jams, nimbu paani must-haves: Anjum Chopra

Delhi University is also the alma mater of many sportspersons. One such person is Anjum Chopra, a St Stephen’s College graduate, who is the face of Indian women’s cricket team. This Delhi-based cricketer shared fond memories of her DU days.

Fact File College: St. Stephen’s College

Course: BA, History Honours

Year of enrolment: 1995

“I played for the National team in January and had my exams in April in the year 1995. When I returned from the matches, people in the college were surprised to know that I am also a cricketer because in college, I was known for playing basketball. St Stephen’s ki cricket team nahi thi,” she says, adding, “And even though my college was quite strict when it came to attendance, the authorities would always support me.”

Chopra went on to become the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team; she represented the country for 17 years. Recalling her college days, she says, “I hardly ever went out of campus; Stephen’s has very neat and clean premises. And there is a cafe and a dhaba inside, so we would just sit and chill there. Rohtas ka Dhaba was everyone’s favourite. It holds an emotional value for Stephanians. So I would either be on the field or in the canteen/dhabba,” she shares.

“The nimbu (nimbu Pani) and the G-jams (gulab jamun) at the dhaba are a must-have. The cafe serves mince cutlets which remain a crowd favourite,” she recommends.