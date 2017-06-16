Stage set for monsoon to arrive in Delhi, expect rains every day from next week

The National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a rain soaked morning on Friday as overnight thundershowers brought down the mercury level by at least seven degrees over the past 24 hours.

Met experts have predicted more rains over the next few days. The day temperature which was above the 40 degrees mark is also expected to come down to around 33 degrees Celsius by mid-next week.

Delhi received around 18mm of rain in the past few hours. This has helped bring down the night temperature to around 21.8 degrees Celsius from 28.6 degrees on Thursday. The temperature in the satellite towns also dropped with Gurgaon recording 21.6 degree Celsius, six degrees less than the previous day.

Wet roads, drenched trees and moist soil with a few water puddles here and there were a welcome sight for Delhiites who had been baking under the scorching heat till Saturday.

The rain was triggered by a western disturbance which occurred in Pakistan. This has paved the way for more pre-monsoon showers over the next few days.

“The conditions are favourable and we are expecting some rainy days ahead. There will be rains almost every day next week starting from Monday. This would help to bring down the mercury too,” said a senior official of the regional weather forecasting department in New Delhi.

Officials also said that conditions are also becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance further deep inside the Indian landmass over the next few days.

“Over the next three to four days the monsoon is expected to cover some more areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chattisgarh,” said the official.

Officials are yet to say for sure as to when the monsoon will arrive in Delhi. “We need to wait for a few more days to say it for sure,” he added

Gurgaon received 22mm rain on Friday which resulted in power outage in different parts of the city, including Sector 5, Sector 6, Sector 7, Sector 17, Sector 30, Sector 31, South City-1, Sector 55, Sector 56. Several areas have been without regular power supply for the last 10 hours.

The showers, however, brought relief from the heat wave. It is expected that the minimum and maximum temperatures in the region will remain under 30 degree Celsius for the next 48 hours.

Waterlogging and traffic was witnessed in several areas of Gurgaon, including major junctions like Huda City Centre, Signature Tower Road, Hero Honda Chowk and Iffco Chowk. “It took me 45 minutes to cross the Sector 31 road to reach my office in Sector 46, which is usually a 10-minute drive,” said Milon Kumar, who works in an IT firm.