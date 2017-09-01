Sunanda Pushkar death: Cops visit room 345 at Leela Hotel after HC seeks report

Delhi Police on Friday morning sent a team to suite number 345 of the Leela Palace Hotel in the Capital where former Congress minister Shashi Throor’ wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in January 2014.

While the police refused to divulge any information, it said that a team visited the room as part of the investigation. “The special investigation team is on the job and the visit was a part of the ongoing probe. We cannot share anymore details,” said DCP Manish Chandra.

The move comes a day after the high court asked Delhi Police to inform it after two weeks the status of the probe into the death of Pushkar.

A bench of Justices GS Sistani and Chander Shekhar said so after Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that the court can look into the status of the investigation they have carried out so far.

It also criticised the police for slow progress into the case and said the probe cannot be “unending”.

The Additional Solicitor General also submitted that the court could talk to senior Delhi police officials involved with the case inside the chamber as there was no laxity on part of the police in investigating the matter.

He claimed that the lag was not at the individual level but due to the delay in getting the scientific reports.

On hearing this, the bench said it was not fair to look into or monitor the investigation, but would “certainly like to know where the investigation stands as of today.”

“The incident is of January 2014 and we are in middle of 2017. It’s almost over three years but nothing concrete has come as of today,” the bench said, adding “certainly it cannot be unending”.

“We have no hesitation to look into your report, but it is a bad habit to monitor the probe,” it said.