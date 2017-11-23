Take a trip to the plains of Serengeti and Ngorongoro via this photo exhibition in town
A photo exhibition by Sidharth and Madushree Birla in town brings forth the beauty and scale of the Serengeti and Ngorongoro to life.delhi Updated: Nov 23, 2017 18:06 IST
Endless plains, wildebeests in migration, leopard cubs playing on trees, a pat of flamingoes enjoying the water, and a pride of lions enjoying their kill— not everyday does one get the chance to witness the endless marvels of Serengeti. But, an ongoing photo exhibition in town promises to transport you to the endless Tanzanian plains, and all its beauty.
Titled, Up Close & Personal (Serengeti Wildlife), the exhibition showcases shots of the Serengeti Wildlife by shutterbugs Sidharth and Madhushree Birla from three of their trips to Serengeti National Park, and Ngorongoro Conservation Area. “We first went to Serengeti in 2012 and absolutely fell in love with it. Its stark beauty and sheer scale has attracted us ever since and we’ve been visiting it ever since. I personally love the cats of Serengeti— the leopards, lions, and cheetahs — and have captured many key moments with them,” says Sidharth. “We’ve visited it during the migration season which goes on during the summer months in India. A time that allowed us to witness these animals up close.”
What makes these photos come to life is not just their balance of colours and lighting, but also the stories attached to them, something that the couple enjoy narrating. “Madhushree and I have captured a leopard cub playing with a bean bag that was left behind, a male Hippopotamus charging at another to defend his territory, a pride of lions after a fresh kill and even the Maasai natives with their painted markings. All of these pictures have a story behind them, a moment that we’d cherish forever,” he says. Birla also adds that this exhibition is in a way a tribute to their enchantment towards the region, and promises to bring back more, every time they make a visit.
So, if you share their love for photography and the wild, this one is not to be missed.
- What: Up Close & Personal (Serengeti Wildlife)
- Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
- On till: November 26
- Timings: 10.30am onwards
- Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market on the Violet Line
