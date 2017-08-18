Taking over private schools would be our last resort, says Kejriwal

Taking over 449 private unaided recognised schools would be the last resort of the state government, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. The Delhi government had proposed to take over the schools after they failed to refund excess fee charged by them despite government order.

“We are not against private schools nor are we witch hunting against any such school. All we are requesting them to do is to implement the recommendations of the Justice Anil Dave Singh committee. But if they refuse to implement, we would be left with no other option but to take over the schools,” said Kejriwal.

The Justice Anil Dave Singh committee set up by the Delhi High Court had in its 10 interim reports and monthly reports of June 2016 to October 2016 recommended refund of the excess fee charged from the parents, in addition with 9% interest per annum.

Out of the 1,108 private schools that were scrutinised, around 544 schools were found to have taken extra fees on the pretext of implementing recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission.

While 15 schools have claimed that they have refunded the excess fees charged, five schools have deposited the money to the court. Around 17 schools have been served notices to derecognise them.

“The government is keeping a watch on everything and will verify cases where schools have claimed to have returned fees. While one school has made a surplus of Rs19 crore another had Rs5 crore surplus,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia said that showcause notices have been served four days ago. The schools would have to respond within two weeks.

“The government would not interfere with the running of private schools but would surely discipline them. The schools will not be allowed to loot students like they used to do under previous governments due to political collusion,” Kejriwal warned.