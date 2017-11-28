Taxi driver arrested for trying to abduct Delhi woman judge: Police

A taxi driver has been arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a woman judge of a local court in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Ravindra Yadav said the judge said in her complaint that the driver drove towards Hapur in Uttar Pradesh on National Highway 24 instead of taking her to Karkardooma court on Monday.

Yadav said the judge made a call to the police control room at around 10am after she noticed the driver had taken a wrong route after which he took a U-turn. The taxi was intercepted in Hapur and the driver identified as Rajeev was arrested, he added.

Rajeev told the police that he accidentally drove towards Ghaziabad and Hapur after missing a turn.

He is currently being questioned and is likely to be produced in court on Tuesday.

The taxi belongs to a private travel company and the police are also likely to question its owners.