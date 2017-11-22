Temperature dips, winter is knocking on Delhi’s door

Winter is at Delhi’s doorstep. The mercury has dipped by around four degrees over the past one week. On Wednesday, in some places, the temperature dropped below nine degree Celsius.

Met experts of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said that a clear sky and strong north-westerly winds blowing over Delhi has caused the mercury to fall and have also helped to keep the pollution levels low. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 320, four notches below Tuesday’s level of 324. An AQI value between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’.

“While the dry cold winds from north and north-western parts of India are bringing in the chill, the clear sky has helped the mercury to drop further. Even though the temperature is building up during the day, the land is able to radiate the heat at night allowing the minimum temperature to plummet,” said Kuldeep Srivastava a senior scientist of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

The winds are coming from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh which have already received snowfall over the past few days.

While the Safdarjung observatory, which is taken as the base for Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the mercury touched 8.4 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road. A week ago on November 15, the minimum temperature was more than 13 degree Celsius at Safdarjung.

On Tuesday, the night temperature dropped to 8.2 degrees in the Ridge area. On Monday, the mercury had dropped to around 9.4 degrees in Safdarjung.

This month, however, has still not witnessed the lowest temperature in the recent years. In November 2009, the lowest temperature was recorded at 7.9 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature that Delhi has ever recorded in November was in the year 1938 — at 3.9 degree Celsius.

According to the Met department, there could be a marginal rise in temperature over the next few days as clouds could cover the sky. “There are, however, chances that the mercury could spike marginally as a western disturbance could hit north India. The sky could become partially cloudy even though chances of a drizzle are remote,” said Srivastava.