Thak Thak gang targets MP Yashwant Singh’s car in Chandni Chowk

A bag containing cash was allegedly stolen from BJP MP Yashwant Singh’s car in north Delhi’s Chandni Chowk on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Jatin Narwal, confirmed the incident but couldn’t confirm the amount of cash in the bag.

The crime was allegedly committed by members of the ‘thak-thak’ gang, police said. The modus operandi of this gang is to distract car drivers by either knocking on the car windows or puncturing tyres. Then one of the gang members flees with valuables kept in the car.

Police said that the MP wasn’t in the car but his driver was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

“Someone knocked on the driver’s window and engaged him in a conversation while another man stole the bag. Based on the statement of the driver, a case has been registered under sections of theft and cheating at Kotwali police station and probe is on to trace the accused,” Narwal said.

Police said that the incident took place when the MP had come to a market in the car with his driver. The MP went inside the market, while the driver was waiting in the car. Two men allegedly arrived and struck a conversation with the driver. When they went away, the driver found that the bag containing the cash was missing from the car.

Police said that they are going through CCTV footage of the area for clues. Till Friday late night, no arrest was made in the case.