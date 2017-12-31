Thick fog cover in Delhi affects 90 flights at IGI airport, cold bites Punjab

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi Sunday morning, affecting about 90 flights even as visibility dropped to 50 metres at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Humidity was recorded at 97% while visibility stood at 400 metres, said a senior official from the MeT department. Skies cleared up during the day, and shallow to dense fog is likely Monday morning.

While 54 domestic flights were delayed and 17 diverted to other airports, eleven international flights were delayed and eight were diverted due to the dense fog, according to flight information available on the airport’s website.

There were four cancellations, including three domestic and one international flight, according to the information. Services resumed later in the day.

RK Jenamani, director of IMD (Delhi area) and IGI airport, said, “This is so far the worst fog we have experienced this year.”

Delhi airport has advanced technology for low-visibility landings, called CAT IIIB. As a result landings can take place with a visibility of 50 metres. However, for take-offs a minimum visibility of 125 metres is required.

In several parts of northern India, at least 15 trains were cancelled, 57 delayed and 18 rescheduled due to fog.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 22 and minimum at 6 degrees Celsius. Saturday’s minimum temperature recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

In Punjab and Haryana, cold wave conditions further intensified at many places, with Adampur recording a minimum temperature of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

Adampur was the coldest place in Punjab and Hisar, which recorded a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest place in Haryana, an official of MeT Department said.

Among other places in Punjab, Bathinda reeled at a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, too, experienced a cold night at 5.6 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Ludhiana and Patiala registered minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius respectively. Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Among other places in Haryana, Sirsa, Narnaul and Rohtak experienced biting cold recording below normal minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4.5 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Hill stations across Himachal Pradesh experienced sunny conditions on the last day of 2017, a weather official said. However, temperatures were close to the freezing point at several places.

“Dry weather to prevail in the state till January 4,” an official at the meteorological office told IANS.

In Shimla, a bright, sunny but bone-chilling will dash the hopes of revellers to celebrate the last day of the year amidst snow. Likewise, other popular destinations like Kufri, Narkanda, Chail, Kasauli, Dharamsala, Palampur, Dalhousie and Manali too are totally devoid of snow.

However, nearby hill destinations of Manali like the Solang valley and Gulaba has proved to be a blessing for New Year revelers owing to accumulation of some snow cover.

The state capital saw a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.6 degree in tourist resort Manali.

The night temperature in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, was minus 9.6 degrees, in Kalpa in Kinnaur district minus 1.6 degrees, Dalhousie 4.7 degrees and in Dharamsala town 6.2 degrees.