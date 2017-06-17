Three held for snatching, selling phones, bags of students near Delhi University campus

The police on Friday busted a gang involved in a series of snatching incidents.

The alleged snatchers owned a modified 390 CC KTM Duke bike and operated around the Delhi University campus. Their job: snatch mobile phones, bags, laptops from students and flee.

After allegedly snatching over 100 mobile phones from the area, two of them — Vishal and a minor, landed in the police net on June 4. The other, Humanyun, was arrested on Friday.

“While the juvenile and Vishal used to carry out the snatching, Humanyun used to buy and further sell the stolen phones to dealers,” DCP north, Jatin Narwal said.

The matter came to the notice of the police after a woman who was travelling on a rickshaw with her son fell victim to the men.

“She was travelling on a rickshaw when the juvenile and Vishal rode past her on the bike and snatched her son’s bag and mobile phone. She raised an alarm but they fled. The woman then approached the police personnel who were patrolling the area who started chasing them. After going ahead a few metres the bike lost balance and the duo fell. While the rider managed to escape, the police managed to catch hold of the pillion rider,” a senior police officer said.

The juvenile was questioned and he informed that he used to carry out snatching with Vishal. On his instance, a raid was carried out at Vishal’s residence and seven mobile phones were recovered from him.

“Vishal was arrested and stolen mobile phones were recovered. He told us that he used to snatch phones and then hand them over to the receiver, Humayun who then sold them further. The team then started searching for Humayun,” a police officer said.

The men used to change the IMIE number of the stolen phones and then sell them at attractive prices. After raids, Humayun was also arrested on Friday and 74 mobile phones were recovered.