Throwback Thursday: Delhi’s first FIR filed 156 yrs ago for stolen hookah, bowl, kulfi

Fancy a major throwback all the way from the 19th century?

Delhi Police on Thursday tweeted a picture of the first FIR (First Information Report) they had filed on October 18, 1861 with a caption that said #KhaasHaiItihaas (History is important). The stolen items mentioned in the FIR are three large cooking utensils, three small vessels, a bowl, a hukka (smoking pipe), women’s clothing and a kulfi (ice cream).

Originally written in Urdu, the FIR was filed 156 years ago under the Police Act at the Subzi Mandi police station in North Delhi by Maeeuddin, a resident of Katra Sheesh Mahal. The total worth of items stolen from his house was 45 annas (about Rs 2.81 then).

According to a report in The Hindu, the document was framed and put on display at the Delhi Police Museum in 2014. A photo of it was also put inside Subzi Mandi Police Station.

Twitter users loved the walk down history lane:

Were the stolen items recovered and the accused convicted or penalised? Hindustan Times has reached out to the Delhi Police and will update this copy upon getting a response.