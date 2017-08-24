Throwback Thursday: Delhi’s first FIR filed 156 yrs ago for stolen hookah, bowl, kulfi
Fancy a throwback all the way from the 19th century?delhi Updated: Aug 24, 2017 15:58 IST
Fancy a major throwback all the way from the 19th century?
Delhi Police on Thursday tweeted a picture of the first FIR (First Information Report) they had filed on October 18, 1861 with a caption that said #KhaasHaiItihaas (History is important). The stolen items mentioned in the FIR are three large cooking utensils, three small vessels, a bowl, a hukka (smoking pipe), women’s clothing and a kulfi (ice cream).
Originally written in Urdu, the FIR was filed 156 years ago under the Police Act at the Subzi Mandi police station in North Delhi by Maeeuddin, a resident of Katra Sheesh Mahal. The total worth of items stolen from his house was 45 annas (about Rs 2.81 then).
According to a report in The Hindu, the document was framed and put on display at the Delhi Police Museum in 2014. A photo of it was also put inside Subzi Mandi Police Station.
Twitter users loved the walk down history lane:
#ThrowbackThursday with some of the rare moments in the history of @DelhiPolice. #tbt #KhaasHaiItihaas pic.twitter.com/V78SbRIbTq— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) August 24, 2017
This is nice!— Priyanka (@autumnrainwish) August 24, 2017
the most beautifull thing its in urdu...and i saw few words of Urdu still being used in registering FIR...got it done for my mobile 😀— bhupesh kakkar (@bhupi_kak) August 24, 2017
WoW! Vry intresting 😁— Neetu Bindal (@NeetuBindal) August 24, 2017
Were the stolen items recovered and the accused convicted or penalised? Hindustan Times has reached out to the Delhi Police and will update this copy upon getting a response.
Kindly let us know if the stolen property were recovered & your first charge sheet filed in the court led to conviction of the accused?— Badal 🇮🇳 (@Victor27941368) August 24, 2017