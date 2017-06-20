Top cop Jatin Narwal is the custodian of law and order of Delhi University he once topped

Delhi University (DU) boasts a number of Bollywood celebs, such as actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, as its alumni. However, the list of notable alumni of DU is not restricted to actors only, it also includes top cops. Jatin Narwal, IPS officer and DCP (North), who is often referred to as modest, humble and approachable by his subordinates and public alike, is one such IPS officer who is doing his university proud.

As DCP (North), the Delhi Police top cop also takes care of the law and order of the North Campus of the University of Delhi, which falls in his administrative area. He shares some of his college memories with us. Excerpts:

Fact File College: Hans Raj

Course: BA, History Honours

Year of enrolment: 2001

“Those were the days... I am from Haryana and getting into DU was itself an achievement for me. I remember the day I got admission in Hans Raj College, my mother stopped the car near Bahadurgarh border and bought sweets. Ladke ka DU mein admission ho gya tha, mithai toh banti thi (This boy got through DU, the occasion demanded sweets),” says the fit cop.

The hype and craze of Delhi University was much more during his college days, he says. “That time, neither the culture of going abroad was popular nor were there any private universities worth vying for. So, DU used to be the ‘it’ dream,” says Narwal.



And it was here that this Hans Raj College graduate nurtured a dream to excel at the prestigious administrative services. “The day I entered DU, I decided to go for USPC. When other students would hang out, I preferred to sit in the library and study,” says Narwal, who not only topped the college but was also among the University toppers.

However, he wasn’t the no-fun-only-books guy; he was up-to-date with the latest flicks, too. “Amba and Liberty theatres were my go-to places. I used to watch films on weekends with my friends, aur third year main Satyam khul gaya tha, to bas bike pe vahan chale jaatey the (and by the time I was in third year, we had Satyam. We would pick up our bikes and vroom there),” he says.

He is now married to Anamika, a civil servant posted as Divisional Forest Officer. And the two have recently become parents to an adorable daughter. “It is a great feeling and responsibility to safeguard your city. And I must say that my wife has been a great support... it’s not easy to be a cop’s wife,” he smiles.