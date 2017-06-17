‘Traitor’ posters featuring Kumar Vishwas spring up at AAP office in Delhi

Dissidence in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Kumar Vishwas is out in the open once again.

Despite claims that “all is well” in the party, the top leadership was left red-faced on Saturday morning after it found anti-Vishwas posters put up outside its Rouse Avenue office in Delhi.

The posters called for the ouster of party leader Kumar Vishwas, who was recently made the chief of AAP’s Rajasthan unit after his bitter tiff with party convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The posters accuse Vishwas of being a traitor and indulging in anti-party activities. It also accuses him of colluding with the BJP and backstabbing party leaders.

“A friend of BJP. Not a poet, he is a traitor. He attacks while in hiding and backstabs. Remove such deceiver,” the poster read.

The AAP top brass and scores of its members have apparently been unhappy with Vishwas after he asked the party’s volunteers in Rajasthan not to stay in five-star hotels and farmhouses. Workers also did not like the series of allegations the poet-turned politician had levelled against Kejriwal and other party leaders.

The posters also thank Dilip Pandey, who quit as convener of the party’s Delhi unit in April following AAP’s defeat in MCD polls. “Thank you Dilip Pandey for exposing the bitter truth of Kumar Vishwas,” it said.

Earlier this week, Pandey hit out at the poet-politician, asking why he was openly abusing Congress while going soft on Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

While those who put up these posters are yet to be identified, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj did not rule out the role of people outside the party. “I do not think anybody from the party has done this. It could be someone from outside the party,” he said.

“In fact, the policy should find out who has done it as it is a law and order case. The party will soon decide how to go about this thing. But, there is no internal rift in the party,” he added.