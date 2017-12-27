Truck mows down 28-year-old pregnant woman going for routine check-up in Delhi

A 28-year-old pregnant woman was killed and her husband injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle they were riding in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Tuesday morning.

The man, Uma Shankar, survived but the woman, Janki Devi, who was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, died after she ended up under the truck’s wheels. The couple was headed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for the woman’s routine check-up when the accident took place around 8pm.

Police said the woman was riding pillion with her husband on a motorcycle when the impact with the truck, which was being rashly driven, threw them off their bike. The accident reportedly took place when the motorcycle was taking a turn to enter the hospital.

An officer said the truck driver, identified as Ashu Khan, was caught and beaten up by the public before being handed over to the police. Khan was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence. The FIR was registered at the Mangolpuri police station. Police also confiscated the truck which had an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

M N Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (outer), said the deceased was identified as 28-year-old Janki Devi. She lived with her husband, Uma Shankar, and two children — a nine-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter — in Rani Khera area in outer Delhi. Shankar is employed as a car mechanic.

According to Shankar, he left home with his wife around 6.30am on their motorcycle for a routine ultrasound at the hospital.

“We were riding on the left side of the road. When I was about to turn, a speeding truck hit my bike from behind. Due to the impact, both of us fell off the motorcycle. I fell towards the front while my wife fell at the back. Her head and forearm came under the wheels of the truck,” said Shankar.

The couple was rushed to the hospital’s emergency ward by some passersby, while locals prevented the truck driver from fleeing. “Doctors declared the woman brought dead while Shankar was discharged after being given medical attention,” said DCP Tiwari.

Tiwari said the arrested driver had just offloaded goods in the Mangolpuri industrial area and was on his way back when the incident took place.