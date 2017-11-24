Trying to sell minor, men call Delhi Police by mistake, held

Delhi Police on Thursday said they had rescued a minor girl and arrested two men who were trying to sell her to brothel owners in Delhi.

DCP (central) MS Randhawa said the two men, both Bihar residents, fell into police trap when they called up the station house officer of GB road area in central Delhi, believing the number belonged to an owner of a brothel.

The two men, Amar (24) and Ranjeet Shah (27), told police they got the number from a friend, who claimed he had taken it off the Internet.

Explaining the case, the DCP said for the past few days inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer at Kamla Market police station, about a kilometre from the red-light area of GB Road, was receiving calls from different numbers. Unaware that they were talking to a cop, the caller was offering for sale a “beautiful” minor girl.

“Our officer realised that the callers had mistaken him for a brothel owner. He played along and did not allow them to suspect anything. He struck a deal with the callers to buy the girl. According to the plan, they were to meet outside New Delhi Railway Station,” said DCP Randhawa.

Randhawa said the inspector told the caller that he would send a man to pick up the girl. To nab the two men, two police constables, Gulab and Sunder, were sent to deal with the caller, who identified himself as Amar. “Our officers met Amar outside the railway station. However, he had come without the child. Amar demanded ₹3.5 lakh for the minor girl. Our team fixed the deal at ₹2.3 lakh. They agreed and promised to hand over the girl on Wednesday at Iffco Chowk in Gurgaon,” Randhawa said.

At Gurgaon, while police hoped to rescue the teenager and arrest the two men, the plans changed at the last minute when Amar and Ranjeet said they would hand over the girl outside the New Delhi Railway Station. “We again laid a trap outside the railway station. Around 5.30pm, our officers paid Amar an advance of ₹20,000, after which they brought the minor child. A police team in plainclothes wasted no time in overpowering the two men and rescuing the girl,” said Randhawa.

During interrogation, police learnt the girl was conned into leaving her house and coming to Delhi.

Police said the two men are from Sapol district in Bihar. Amar told police that he had met the victim in September in Bihar and pretended to fall in love with her. After leaving Bihar, he used to call her regularly and lured the girl into coming to Delhi by promising to find her a job. “In October, the minor girl ran away from her family and came to Delhi. Amar then took her to a house and made physical relations with her. After this, he along with his friend, decided to sell her off and flee Delhi,” an investigating officer said.

Amar’s friend Ranjeet told police he had planned to buy a motorcycle after receiving the money.

Police suspect the person who gave duo the inspector’s number may have deliberately given them the number to frame them.