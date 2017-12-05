Two bikers fall off under-construction flyover in north Delhi, one killed

One youth died and another was injured when they fell off an under-construction flyover in north Delhi’s Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning while driving a motorcycle.

Police said they received a call at about 7.30am regarding the two people lying unconscious. Both were taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital hospital by a passerby.

DCP (north-west) Aslam Khan said the Mukundpur flyover was not yet open for commuters.

“On enquiry, it has been found that the two were resident of Mukundpur II and had come to the under-construction flyover on the motorcycle. The bike lost its balance on curve and both of them fell down from the flyover,” she said.

Police sources said they are also probing if the two were performing stunts on the flyover.