Two die after falling off flyover in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony

Two men on a motorised rickshaw died after falling off the flyover, when their rickshaw swerved to the left on the flyover in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Sunday, police said.

Mantu Kumar, 20, was a labourer, while his friend, 24-year-old Shamshad, worked as a rickshaw driver.

On Sunday, the duo was transporting clothes packed in sacks from Gandhi Nagar to New Delhi Railway Station at around 4.30 pm. The motorised-rickshaw was being driven by another man, while the two were seated atop the sacks.

“The accident happened when the vehicle suddenly swerved to its left while trying to negotiate a curve on the road. The sudden movement caused the two men to topple off the vehicle,” said Nupur Prasad, DCP (Shahdara).

Since the vehicle was already at the edge of the flyover, the two men fell several feet onto the road below. Though the driver escaped a similar fate, one of the many sacks too fell off the flyover.

A video of the accident spot showed several passers by stopping by to take a look at the bleeding and unconscious victims, but none of them helped. “It was our PCR staff who rushed the victims to different hospitals,” said the DCP. At the hospital, the two men were declared brought dead.

“The driver followed the victims to the hospital to see if they could be saved. He has not absconded, but we are yet to formally arrest him,” said an investigator, adding the driver is being booked for rash riving and causing death by negligence.

The two dead men lived with their families in Geeta Colony. While Shamshad was married with children, Kumar was single.