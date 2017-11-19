Two snatchers who struck in south Delhi nabbed after gunbattle in Hapur

Police on Saturday arrested two men, who were allegedly involved in three snatching incidents reported from south Delhi, after a gunbattle in Hapur.

The arrests came hours after four motorcycle-borne snatchers targeted three men within a span of 30 minutes in a south Delhi neighbourhood.

Officers in Delhi’s south district confirmed the incident, adding that the two men were arrested by local police of the Uttar Pradesh district, while two others managed to escape.

The arrested men have been identified as Furkan and Rahul, said DCP, south, Ishwar Singh.

The two accused suffered bullet injuries in the gun battle, Singh added.

The police, after the back-to-back snatchings, had said that the same gang was involved in all the three crimes.

The first incident took place near a jeweller’s showroom in South Extension. The snatchers then made away a man’s gold chain. Within five minutes, the snatchers struck again, 100 metres from the spot. The officer said the snatchers, possibly the same ones, pulled off the gold chain of another person in Kotla Mubarakpur.