Uber to suspend surge pricing in Delhi during odd-even scheme

The odd-even car rationing scheme is being rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

delhi Updated: Nov 09, 2017 21:13 IST
Taxi-hailing firm Uber on Thursday said it will not levy dynamic or surge pricing during the odd-even car rule implementation in Delhi next week.

“This is a moment of crisis and public health emergency in Delhi NCR. Uber is committed to fully supporting the odd- even scheme.

“As a first step, we have decided to suspend dynamic pricing during the odd-even days. Additionally, rides to and from metro stations will also ply on reduced fares,” Uber India General Manager, North and Delhi NCR, Prabhjeet Singh said in a statement.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be rolled out in Delhi for five days from November 13 as part of a graded response plan to tackle the alarming level of pollution in the city.

The scheme will be in place from 8 am to 8 pm and there will be exemption for women drivers, two-wheelers and vehicles carrying children in school uniforms, besides VVIPs.

Uber said it has started offering discounts on its taxi sharing rides UberPool.

“We are also securing anti-pollution masks for staff as well as our driver partners. Masks are being made available on priority at all our driver touch-points and driver support centres,” the statement said.

