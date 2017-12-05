US national held for entering Delhi airport using fake ticket

A US national was on Tuesday apprehended at the Delhi airport for allegedly using a fake travel ticket to see his sister off, official sources said.

Tarlochan S was apprehended around 4:00 am when the CISF personnel found him roaming suspiciously inside the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, they said.

The man told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he had entered the terminal to see his sister off, who was travelling to Istanbul, the sources said, adding he told them that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the airport.

Tarlochan, a US national, was subsequently handed over to the police as the cancelled ticket was a fake entry document, they said.

Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under the country’s aviation rules.