Water tariff hike: People will have to pay price for AAP’s protection of corruption, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday came down heavily on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) increased a combined water and sewer tariff in the city by 20% for consumption of more than 20,000 litres per month.

“Delhi Jal Board is a corrupt white elephant and now the people will have to pay price for Kejriwal government’s protection to its corruption,” Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari told reporters after meeting Lt governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

The BJP also demanded withdrawal of the water and sewer tariff hike.

“With the decision of the (DJB) to hike the rate of water by 20%, the real face of Arvind Kejriwal government has been exposed before the people of Delhi which had shed crocodile tears on the decision of increasing the metro fares,” Tiwari added.

He said due to this hike, the people of Delhi will have to bear additional burden of Rs 500-600 crore.

“No change in water tariff in Delhi for households using upto 20,000 litres per month for third consecutive year. Above 20,000 litres, a 20% combined hike on water and sewer charges approved in Delhi Jal Board meeting,” a government official tweeted.

The BJP MP from northeast Delhi said: “The people are already suffering from the loot in the form of additional charges by the private power supply companies under the patronage of Kejriwal government and now this additional burden in the form of hike in water charges.”

Tiwari apprised Baijal of several problems of the people of the city. He also lodged a protest over the water tariff hike and urged him to withdraw it.

He said: “Just after coming to power Kejriwal government had announced about supplying 20,000 litres of water free of charge and had claimed that it will benefit 20 lakh consumers. But in reality, the free water supply is not reaching even to about 2 lakh consumers what to talk of 20 lakh consumers in Delhi,” he said.

“It will compel the Kejriwal government to withdraw the hike in the prices of basic amenities,” Tiwari added.