Wholesale markets in Old Delhi shut for two hours to protest GST

The grain, chemical, and cloth markets in the Walled City were shut till afternoon on Thursday to protest against the Centre’s decision to implement the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1.

Traders from different market associations gathered at Town Hall Chowk to hold a demonstration in the morning.

Though a full-day lockdown was called by Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal (CCSVM), the umbrella association of the mercantile community, several of them opened their shops in the second half of the day. Shops were shut from 11am to 2pm.

Merchants opposing the GST implementation said, the policy will unnecessarily lead to price hike and ultimately put burden on the buyers and traders.

Sanjay Bhargava, general secretary of CCSVM, said, “It is unfortunate despite our representation before the finance ministry, the government did not consider our suggestions. Several markets — chemical, cloth, electric goods, and food grain — associations also joined the protest. For the first time, several commodities are being taxed. Earlier, there was no tax on textile and food grains items. It is not justified,” he said.

Renuka Gupta, another trader, said that the new tax system is being introduced without taking people, especially businessmen and traders, into confidence.

“The government should look into our demands. This will result into price rise. First, we suffered due to demonetisatiom now the GST will cause further damage. There is no clarity on the new tax policy and the government is planning to roll out the plan from July 1,” she said.