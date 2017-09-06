Woman cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Delhi’s Vikaspuri

A 30-year-old woman riding a cycle was allegedly killed after she was hit by a car in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri on Tuesday evening.

The accident took place around 5pm when the victim, Neetu, was near her Lok Vihar Apartment in Vikaspuri area. A speeding white car allegedly hit her with such force that she was flung in the air. Later she dropped on a road divider, police said.

Passerby rushed forward to help Neetu, who had received grievous injuries. A call was made to police.

“A PCR call was received at 5.05pm that a woman has been hit by a car. When we reached the spot, she was lying on a road divider. Eyewitnesses said that a car had hit her,” said a senior police officer.

Neetu was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Eyewitnesses said Neetu had died on the spot.

Police said that Neetu was married and has two children. She was living in Nilothi village with her family and was returning from her workplace when the incident took place.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered against unknown person at Vikaspuri police station.

Police said that efforts are on to search for the accused. Locals are being questioned.

“We are going through the CCTV footages obtained of the area. Investigation is on to identify the accused and the offending vehicle,” said the officer.