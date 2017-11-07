Woman detained by immigration, escaped from Delhi airport

In a major security lapse, a woman who was detained by an immigration official at Delhi airport on suspicion of using a fake passport managed to escape. This is the second incident where a passenger has managed to escape from the Delhi airport after being detained by immigration.

Scanning of the CCTV footage revealed that the woman exited from the departure gate, meant only for entry while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards did not stop her. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the CISF staff and disciplinary action has been initiated.

Passengers are not allowed to exit from the departure gate. And even if they do, they need to show written permission from the airline. Initial inquiry suggested that the woman used the gate meant for the airport staff.

“The incident took place on October 16 around midnight when immigration official started viewing CCTV footage to trace the woman. We have removed the guard from active duty till the inquiry report is submitted,” said a CISF official, who doesn’t wish to be named.

According to sources, the woman was bound for Hong Kong and had booked a ticket with Air India flight AI 314. She approached the immigration counter for clearance, but was stopped on suspicion.

“The immigration official asked her to wait but when she sensed that she is not being watched, she left the counter and exited. Further investigation revealed that woman was from Nepal but was using Indian passport to go to Hong Kong. An effort to trace her is on,” the official added.

In a similar case in June, a national of Guinea Bissau managed to sneak out of Delhi airport after being detained by immigration official for not having a visa. The passenger had arrived from Ethiopian airline flight ET 686 and approached the immigration counter with his passport.

He was taken to the deportation room to complete the formalities but there he changed his clothes and ran away. The passenger had filled a disembarkation card and had given the address and phone number but Delhi Police could not trace him.