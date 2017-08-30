Woman falls off auto in Delhi as bikers snatch purse, suffers severe head injury

A 50-year-old woman was grievously wounded when she fell off a moving auto while trying to save her purse from motorcycle-borne snatchers in north Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Jyoti Bakshi remained unconscious for about 24 hours at the Sushruta Trauma Centre. When she regained consciousness on Tuesday afternoon, she was unable to recognise her family, said her daughter, Mahak Bakshi.

Jyoti is a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand. She came to the National Capital Region a few days ago to visit her daughter, Mahak, who was unwell for a few days. Mahak, 25, works as a medical transcriptionist at a hospital in Noida and lives in a hostel.

Just a month ago: Woman falls from auto trying to fight off bikers near Moolchand flyover

The incident took place when the mother-daughter duo was on their way to Kashmere Gate ISBT in an auto from Noida Sector 16. They wanted to catch a bus from ISBT to Haridwar. The snatchers targeted them when their auto reached the ring road behind Red Fort.

Snatchers on the prowl in Delhi Fifty-year-old Jyoti Bakshi was grievously injured as she fell off a moving auto while fighting off snatchers. The woman received serious head injuries and was unable to recognise anyone when she regained consciousness 24 hours after the incident Jyoti Bakshi, who was injured while fighting snatchers. , who was injured while fighting snatchers. Jyoti is sitting on the left holding her purse. Her daughter, Mahak, is on her right. The auto reaches the Ring Road behind Red Fort around 2.50 pm. A speeding black motorcycle comesclose to the auto on Jyoti’s side.Two men are sitting on the bike, both wearing helmets. A speeding black motorcycle comesclose to the auto on Jyoti’s side.Two men are sitting on the bike, both wearing helmets. The man riding pillion snatches Jyoti’s purse. With one hand around the purse, Jyoti tries to save it from the two snatchers. Jyoti falls off the auto, gets dragged for some distance and injures her head. The auto driver and Mahak rush her to Sushruta Trauma Centre. Jyoti remains unconscious for 24 hours. When she regains consciousness, she is unable to recognise anyone. Illustration: MOHIT SUNEJA | GRAPHIC: HITESH MATHUR Fifty-year-old Jyoti Bakshi was grievously injured as she fell off a moving auto while fighting off snatchers. The woman received serious head injuries and was unable to recognise anyone when she regained consciousness 24 hours after the incident

Mahak said that her mother was sitting on the left side of the seat, while she was on the right.

“A bike came from behind and started moving parallel on my mother’s side. There were two men on it. Both were wearing helmets. Suddenly, the man riding pillion snatched her purse. My mother lost her balance and fell off the auto, landing head first on the road,” Mahak said.

Crime data: Snatchers arrested in Delhi mostly first timers, school dropouts

Jyoti’s reflex action was to try to save her purse but she fell off the running three-wheeler, badly hurting her head in the process and immediately falling unconscious.

“I was too shocked to note down the bike’s number. When I came to my senses, I shouted and the driver stopped the auto. He came out with me, picked up mother, put her back in the auto and brought us to Sushruta Trauma Centre in Civil Lines,” said Mahak.

The robbers managed to get away with Jyoti’s purse which also contained Mahak’s small purse. The duo lost their mobile phones, several cards, identity proofs and Rs 7,000 cash.

“The robbers appeared to be in their early 20s. Their bike was black in colour and appeared to be a Pulsar,” Mahak said.

From the archives: Delhi woman on life support after trying to fend off snatchers

When a police team reached the hospital, Jyoti was found unconscious and unfit to give a statement. “She has received injuries on both sides of her head. She regained consciousness on Tuesday afternoon but is unable to recognize anyone,” the daughter said.

The police, meanwhile, are yet to identify the suspects. A case of theft and assault has been registered.