Woman falls off moving bike fighting snatchers in Delhi’s Geeta Colony

NEW DELHI

A 43-year-old woman was injured after she fell off a moving two-wheeler while trying to resist a snatching bid by two unidentified bike-borne men at North Delhi’s Geeta Colony Flyover in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, Gulzar Saifi, is out of danger but the snatchers allegedly made off with her purse carrying gold and cash worth at least Rs. 75,000, she told police.

According to Delhi police statistics, 7,669 cases of snatching have been reported in Delhi till November 15, indicating how unsafe Delhi’s streets have become. Of late, several cases of snatchers, riding bikes, targeting women in autos and on two-wheelers have been reported.

In August, a Manipuri woman had died after suffering serious injuries after falling off a moving auto on Panchsheel Marg when bike-borne snatchers tried to steal her purse. In September, another woman died after she was hit by a running train, while trying to save her bag from a snatcher near Old Delhi railway station.

Saifi and her sons, Abdullah, 24, and Ubedullah, 15, had gone to Jafrabad to see a new house they were planning to rent and the money was to be paid as token amount. When the deal with the landlord was called off, they went to Saifi’s brother’s house who also lives in the area. After spending half an hour there, they were headed home in Old Delhi’s Sitaram Bazar when the snatchers struck around 12 noon.

“I was riding the two wheeler, my brother was sitting behind me and my mother was sitting sideways. When we turned towards ISBT at the Geeta Colony flyover, the two men came from behind and held my mother’s neck. They tried to snatch away her handbag. She resisted their bid. Then, they pulled her and also kicked my two wheeler,” said Abdullah recalling the incident.

He said due to the kick and the pull, his mother lost balance and fell down. The men who were wearing helmets managed to take away her purse, which had R 60,000 in cash and some jewellery and a mobile phone.

As the bikers managed to flee, Abdullah managed to control the vehicle and stopped. “When I, and my brother reached out to mom, she was lying unconscious,” said Abdullah.

Good Samaritan

Almost immediately after the snatching, a car which was passing by stopped and its occupants got down offering help. “With their help, we rushed my mother to Lok Nayak Hospital,” said Abdullah, who also called up the police control room from the spot.

Saifi was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon. Her face is swollen and she has bruises all over her body. Abdullah said she had a close shave as had he been driving at a “slighty higher speed”.

Case registered, attackers on the run

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal said they have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to trace the suspects.

“We have formed several teams and are scanning CCTV footage from around the area. We will soon identify and arrest the suspects. The woman is out of danger,” said Narwal.