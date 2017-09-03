 Woman fights robbers in running train in Delhi, falls off and dies | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 03, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Woman fights robbers in running train in Delhi, falls off and dies

The woman in her 40s tried to resist a robbery attempt, but fell off the Yoga Express train at the Old Delhi railway station.

delhi Updated: Sep 03, 2017 15:19 IST
A woman fell off a train and died while resisting a robbery attempt. (HT file photo)
A woman fell off a train and died while resisting a robbery attempt. (HT file photo)

A woman died after falling off a train at the Old Delhi railway station on Sunday while resisting an alleged robbery attempt, police said.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased’s son, unidentified men tried to grab his mother’s purse in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

The victim -- identified only as Sudhir, a woman in her 40s -- lost her balance and fell off the Yoga Express, police said. The woman died on her way to hospital.

The complainant said they could not identify the culprits as it was dark. Police are examining CCTV footage to gain clues about the culprits.

more from delhi
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you