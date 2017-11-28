Delhi: Woman passenger, AI staff slap each other after she misses her flight

A woman passenger and a woman Air India staff member got into an altercation at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday after the passenger arrived late and wasn’t allowed to board her flight.

The woman was booked on the 5am Delhi-Ahmedabad Air India flight 019 but had reached the boarding gate just as it had closed. She was denied boarding as it was less than 45 minutes to the flight’s departure time.

According to sources, an argument ensued, leading to a scuffle during which the passenger allegedly slapped the staffer.

“One passenger going to Ahmedabad arrived late at airport and missed her flight. There was an argument with the counter staff and the same has now been resolved amicably,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Delhi Police said that they had received a call regarding the argument at Terminal 3, and had responded accordingly.

“She reported at 0418 hrs for check-in and was denied boarding. Argument started between her and Air India lady staff and the passenger slapped her, lady staff in retaliation also slapped her. Both have been medically examined... Later on both parties compromised the matter between them and did not want any action. The matter has been filed,” said police officials.

Only two months ago, the aviation ministry introduced a no-fly list after a several instances of passengers, many of them politicians, misbehaving with airline/airport staff occurred.

Passengers can face a minimum of a three-month ban, stretching up to a lifetime, if they jeopardise the safety of an aircraft.

The rules are part of the government’s rollout of a national no-fly list to crack down on people who misbehave during air travel, an issue that gained attention earlier this year after a Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Ravindra Gaikwad beat up a 60-year-old airline staffer over a seat change.