Woman tries to kill husband over ‘infidelity’, attacks him repeatedly with knife, arrested

Suspecting him of having an extra marital affair, a 40-year-old woman attacked her husband with a knife in the early hours of Wednesday in a slum cluster in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Thursday.

The man suffered multiple stab wounds in his head and neck. He is the woman’s second husband.

Police said the woman fled the crime scene after attacking her husband. However, she was arrested later in the day and booked for attempting to kill her husband. The woman was identified as Premwati. Police have also seized the knife that was used by Premwati to attack her husband.

Vijay Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (west), said a case under section 307 (attempt to murder), of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Tilak Nagar police against Premwati for attempting to kill her husband. The FIR was filed on the complaint of the couple’s neighbour Usha, who is also their relative. Usha in her complaint told police that Premwati was married to her brother Chaman Lal around 25 years ago. Lal passed away around 15 years ago. Premwati has four daughters and a son from her first husband.

After Lal’s death, a police officer said, Premwati came in contact with her husband’s cousin Sanjay Pai later married him. The two then shifted to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh where Premwati gave birth to a twins, one of who later died. A year later, the couple moved back to Delhi, leaving their child with their family in Moradabad.

Usha told police in the complaint that the couple for past some months had has been having a bitter relationship because Sanjay often used to spent his night at somebody else’s home and Premwati suspected him of having an extra marital affair. The couple often had arguments and quarrels over the issue.

On Wednesday around 4am, Usha heard Premwati and Sanjay quarrelling outside their home. Usha came out and saw Premwati dragging Sanjay inside their home. “The couple entered into a scuffle during which Premwati picked up a knife and began attacking Sanjay. When Usha screamed and alerted neighbours, Premwati fled, leaving her husband in a pool of blood,” said the officer.

The police control room was informed and Sanjay was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital where doctors declared him unfit for statement. The knife was found lying at the scene of the crime. A case was registered and police launched a manhunt for Premwati. She was arrested from West Delhi later in the day, said police.