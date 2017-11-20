Workshops for parents begin at 10 Delhi government schools

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday inaugurated ‘parents workshops’ in 10 Delhi government schools. The workshops are an attempt to increase the involvement of parents in the activities of schools.

“Our children don’t need malls, they need the right mahaul (environment) — one which doesn’t just make them feel loved, but also treats them with respect,” said Sisodia, who is also the education minister.

He launched the workshops at Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya, Rohini Sector-6.

An official said the ‘workshops’ will soon be expanded to 50 schools. They will cater to parents of children studying in Classes 10 and 12 to begin with, but eventually all parents will be enrolled.

Experts will talk to parents on topics related to stress management. “The idea is to explain to parents that students are already under a lot of pressure so parents need to be supportive. Right now the workshops are mostly talks by experts to the parents,” a government official said.

At the event, Sisodia told the parents that there is a need to talk children out of their fear of failure.

“Your role as parents is also a service to society. Parents need to establish a channel of positive communication with their children, something that is missing at the moment,” he said.