Youth stabbed to death in Delhi for objecting to men drinking in public

A man was stabbed to death and his younger brother was attacked after they objected to three men drinking alcohol in front of their shop in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri on Thursday.

The incident took place when the deceased, 26-year-old Tarun, and his brother Durgesh were called to help in the shop by their father.

The accused, in their late twenties, were allegedly drinking and creating nuisance close to their shop, to which their father objected.

When the brothers asked the men to leave, a scuffle broke out between the two groups. The accused allegedly stabbed Tarun with a knife. When Durgesh tried to save him, he was attacked too.

“There were three men drinking and creating a mess very close to the gates of our shop. We went to them and asked them not to drink there. But they refused to leave. Instead, they began fighting with us. Suddenly, they took out knives and attacked us. My elder brother was stabbed multiple times. He succumbed to his injuries,” said Durgesh.

The accused fled after Tarun collapsed. Soon, a call was made to police around 9pm. Locals took Tarun and Durgesh to a nearby hospital where Tarun was declared brought dead. Durgesh received severe injuries.

A case under sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered at Mangolpuri police station.

Tarun’s body has been sent for post-mortem and police are awaiting the autopsy report. The officials are also going through the CCTV footage of the area to trace the accused.

“We have arrested one of the three accused. His interrogation is going on and a search is being conducted to nab the absconding. We are hopeful that they will be nabbed soon,” said a senior police officer.

Soon after the incident, people gathered on the spot and allegedly threw stones at a bus in protest against police inaction.

Locals claimed that illegal activities keep happening in the area after dark, leading to safety concerns.