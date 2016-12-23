10 Delhi Metro stations to cashless from January 1

Keeping up with the trend of cashless transactions, the Delhi Metro is planning to allow only digital payment methods for recharging smart cards and sale of tokens at 10 of its stations.

The facility, which will be available January 1 onwards, will have payment options through mobile e-wallets for the purchase of tokens and smart card recharge.

“Commuters will be required to scan the QR code at the station with Paytm app on their mobile phones. This will send a message to the token vendor or the customer care operator, who will then issue the token or recharge the card with the desired amount,” said Mangu Singh, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), MD, on Friday.

For emergencies, initially, at least one counter with cash option will remain open at these stations.

The 10 Metro stations have been chosen based on the footfall and category of travellers. “These stations have a major footfall of smart card holders, which accounts for at least 70%. Besides, it has adequate mobile connectivity,” an official said.

These stations are — Rohini East and Rohini West on the Red Line; MG Road Station on the Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on the Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on the Violet Line.

Refunds, too, will be done through Paytm accounts instead of cash. Users will receive the refunded amount within four days in their Paytm wallets.

Speaking on the 14th anniversary of the Delhi Metro, Singh said parts of the existing corridors were being overhauled to fix wear and tear that may have occurred over the years.

On Sunday, for example, track maintenance work on the line going towards Dwarka would be conducted. Train frequency would slightly be affected from 12pm to 3pm between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha Metro stations.