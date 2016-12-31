16 Delhi cops run to thank police commissioner for promotion

On any other day, they would be at their police stations or out securing the streets of the Capital. But Saturday was different.

On Saturday, 16 Delhi police inspectors ran a 26 km marathon to thank their police commissioner for promoting over 25,847 police officials. These 16 officers ran from the DCP southwest’s office in Dwarka to the Indira gandhi indoor stadium, where the Union home minister Rajnath Singh felicitated all the cops.

Among the 25,847 who took part in Saturday’s event were officers like sub-inspector Ishwender Singh, who was promoted after 27 years. “We are posted in different districts, but came together today to participate in the marathon. This is our way of saying thanks for the promotion,” said inspector Surjeet Singh.

The marathon began from Dwarka around 8.30am. The inspectors said that they were extremely satisfied with the news of their promotion as were their families.

“There are some police personnel, who have been promoted after many years. They are very happy and so this marathon was organised as a token of thanks to the Delhi commissioner of police,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surender Kumar, who flagged off the marathon.

The marathon, which ended at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, also turned out to be a union for the 1997 batchmates.

“Some of us met each other after a long time. We belong to the same batch, but are currently posted in different units under various districts. So this marathon gave us an opportunity to come together after many years,” said inspector Naveen Ahlawat.